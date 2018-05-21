Roger Stone Corrects the Record: I Did Not Predict Mueller Will Move On Me

There has been some misinterpretation of my remarks on NBC’s Meet the Press today.

I did not say I “expect” to be indicted by Inquisition Overlord Robert Mueller.

As Alan Dershowitz has written the average American inadvertently commits three felonies a day. What I mean is federal

prosecutors can manufacture some offense by me that does not relate to Russia , WikiLeaks or the 2016 election.

Doing so will lead to an examination of why the New York Times reported that I was subject to a FISA warrant by the Obama administration despite the fact that there was no evidence that I was conducting espionage on behalf of a foreign power, the criteria for FISA surveillance of a US citizen.