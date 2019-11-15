Roger Stone Fears He's Going to be 'Epsteined' in Jail

After being convicted on all 7 counts in his federal trial, Roger Stone now fears he will be ‘Epsteined’ in jail.

The former Trump confidant was found guilty today of all 7 counts against him, including witness tampering and making false statements.

Stone’s supporters assert that the charges were just another aspect of the witch hunt conducted by the deep state against Trump and his allies as part of a coup to overthrow the president.

With Stone facing the rest of his life behind bars, he now fears an even worse fate.

I saw Roger Stone a couple nights ago and he told me he's scared they're going to Epstein him. I can't say that I think his fear is unfounded. — Cassandra Fairbanks

“I saw Roger Stone a couple nights ago and he told me he’s scared they’re going to Epstein him. I can’t say that I think his fear is unfounded,” tweeted journalist Cassandra Fairbanks.

Jeffrey Epstein purportedly committed suicide but many people do not believe the official explanation given reports that he was about to name high level individuals who were complicit in his sex trafficking ring.

Stone will still be hoping that he can avoid jail via a presidential pardon, although the chances of that happening look slim.

