Roger Stone Hits Back at Adam Schiff: He's 'Full of Schiff'

Roger Stone on Thursday said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was “full of Schiff” for claiming Stone had lied in a previous hearing before Congress.

The remark, a take on the term “full of shit,” meaning someone lied, came as Stone spoke at an American Priority conference in Washington Thursday. Stone also said Schiff was a “con man.”

Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Select Committee on Intelligence, said on Sunday Stone’s emails with special counsel witness Jerome Corsi told a different story than he had testified to the House. He insisted it ought to be provided to special counsel Robert Mueller so the prosecutor would know whether Stone had perjured himself.

