Roger Stone: If Russia Investigation Removes Trump From Office, Hillary May Become President

FLASHBACK: Roger Stone Warns of Deep State Coup to Install Pelosi Then Hillary as President

Former Trump campaign strategist Roger Stone claimed Monday that the ultimate goal of the Mueller investigation could be to charge President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with “some hoked up frame of Russian collusion” in order to gain the president of their choosing.

“That way they can make Nancy Pelosi president,” Stone said. “She can make Hillary Clinton vice president and then step aside.”

Appearing in a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night, the day before his official indictment, Stone claimed that the reason he’s being targeted is because “they want to silence” him and “criminalize free speech.”

“It’s extraordinary,” Stone told Hannity, comparing Democrats who have escaped inquiry with his situation. “Comey, Clapper, Brennan, McCabe, and Hillary themselves all lied. In their case, they lied about material, consequential things. To the extent that I made errors of memory in my four-and-a-half hours of voluntary testimony, they’re inconsequential.”

