Roger Stone Responds To Fake News Outlets Claiming He’s Engaged In A Cover-Up

The mainstream media is obsessed with painting a picture that Roger Stone is a criminal mastermind with every intention of covering up his involvement with the Wikileaks email, which in the indictment proves he had no real access or back channel.

Roger then reminds us of the fact that it truly was Hillary during the Uranium One scandal that proves that was a presidential candidate colluding with Russia.

So the question is, really, who really is attempting to engage in a cover-up?

Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer also discuss the recent Twitter storm surrounding Stone’s jailing this weekend.

Even though the tweets are appreciated, all it does is bring attention to the fact that no action is being taken by the President.

So far, POTUS has been all smoke and no fire in the response and our hosts expect more action to combat this fake investigation and shut it down once and for all.