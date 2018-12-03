Roger Stone Responds to Trump Stating He Has Guts

Watch below as Roger Stone responds to President Trump’s public statement that he has guts:

Below is the president’s tweet:

“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

