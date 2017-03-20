Roger Stone Responds To Us Senate Intelligence Committee

It was reported in the New York Times yesterday that I have received a letter from the U.S Senate Intelligence Committee. The letter, dated February 17, reached me on March 17- Saint Patrick’s Day.

I am anxious to rebut allegations that I had any improper or nefarious contact with any agent of the Russia State based on facts not misleading and salacious headlines. Claims of Russian influence or collusion in the Trump Campaign by the Intelligence Community are backed up by ZERO evidence.

As I told the Times I am willing to appear voluntarily if the committee isn’t looking for the headline of issuing a subpoena.

Any inference that my innocuous, fully disclosed Twitter exchange and tweets with a hacker known as Guccifer 2.0, who may or may not be a Russian asset, constitutes “collusion” is disproved by the content, the facts and the time-line of events.

My only communication came almost six weeks after the Wikileaks release of the purloined DNC documents that reveal that Hillary had to cheat to beat Bernie.

“Collusion” with someone has to be before the event. Not after. I myself reported his role in the DNC hacking in a piece for BREITBART NEWS August 5th, ten days before my cursory exchange with the hacker who I only now learn is suspected of being a Russian agent.

I am accused of colluding with Guccifer 2.0 to hack and release the DNC documents when my only communication with him via Twitter is six weeks after Wikileaks published the very documents in question. The content of our actual exchanged – now fully released – is benign.

This bogus claim was cooked up to get “Trump Associate communicated with Russian Hacker’ headline and post it to a dozen Fake News Sites thanks to the Brock-Soros smear machine and their many paid bots.

On January 20th, The New York Times reported on PAGE A-1 – WIRETAPPED DATA USED IN INQUIRY OF TRUMP AIDES. I am one of three Trump Associates named in the story. Was I wire-tapped? On what evidence? A Clinton campaign press release? What judge ordered the tap?

More importantly who leaked that I was under surveillance? If I was under surveillance pursuant to a FISA warrant the leak of this information would be a felony by whoever leaked it. The intelligence agencies pushing this false Russian narrative through a series of illegal leaks have hurt my ability to make a living and are soiling my reputation. The government is in possession of no evidence whatsoever that shows that I colluded with the Russian State.

I welcome the opportunity to be sworn and testify before the any Senate or House hearing that will conduct said hearings in public and not behind closed doors. Let’s see if they can handle the Truth.

I hope the Senate will be equally vigorous in questioning former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch as well as calling Ray McGovern, Thomas Drake, William Binney, and Craig Murray about what they know about the surveillance of Donald Trump.

The adamant denials that candidate Trump was under surveillance by the Intelligence Community must be seen in light of their lies about torture at Abu Dhabi, lies why our mission in Benghazi was attacked, lies about renditions, lies about the scope of meta-data collection, lies about Weapons of Mass Destruction and the control of Saddam Hussein. The congressmen and senators on the Intelligence Committee are either gullible or blackmail-able. Of course they buy the lies.

The Obama Administration vehemently denies asking the British M- to conduct the surveillance to provide deniability to the spooks at Langley. The British are feigning outrage but very well placed “drys” very high up in the Tory Party assure me Judge Andrew Napolitano’s report is correct and that the British foreign surveillance service, the Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, most likely provided Obama with transcripts of Trump’s calls.

The NSA has given GCHQ full 24/7 access to its computers, so GCHQ — a foreign intelligence agency that, like the NSA, operates outside our constitutional norms — has the digital versions of all electronic communications made in America in 2016, including Trump’s.

The flat denials of the Intelligence services and FBI cannot be taken at face value.

The feigned outrage by the Brits is their role as the cut-out. The Watergate cover-up took a year to crumble. The President’s claim that he was spied on will yet be proven.

The double-standard is stunning. We are told the hijacking of the elections by the Russians is a certainty without a shred of proof yet we reject the idea Trump was spied on because there is no proof.

