Roger Stone Rips Michael Cohen for Claims About Trump’s Racist Talk: He’s ‘Become a Tool of His New Handlers’

Image Credits: stonezone.com.

Roger Stone swiped at former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for dishing to Vanity Fair about more examples of President Donald Trump‘s racist statements in private.

To recap, Cohen claimed that Trump made a number of shocking racist statements in private over the years, including “black people are too stupid to vote for me.”

CNN’s Michael Smerconish spoke with Stone this morning to ask him about the scrutiny surrounding his connection to Julian Assange, and towards the end he directly asked Stone if he’s ever heard Trump say anything racist.

“I’ve known him for 40 years. I have never heard him say anything of the kind,” Stone said, going on to talk about black support of Trump and touting how well the President did with African-Americans in certain parts of the country.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump Rails Against Kavanaugh Accuser Who Admitted To Lying

Trump Rails Against Kavanaugh Accuser Who Admitted To Lying

U.S. News
Comments
Donald Trump Jr Posts Ad CNN ‘Refused To Run’ — Network Doubles-Down On ‘Racist’ Claim

Donald Trump Jr Posts Ad CNN ‘Refused To Run’ — Network Doubles-Down On ‘Racist’ Claim

U.S. News
Comments

What’s Behind The Erosion Of Civil Society?

U.S. News
comments

Video: Pelosi Struggles To Cut Ribbon With Giant Scissors

U.S. News
comments

CNN Lashes Out At Don Jr. After He Slammed Network For Not Airing Immigration Ad

U.S. News
comments

Comments