Roger Stone Rips Michael Cohen for Claims About Trump’s Racist Talk: He’s ‘Become a Tool of His New Handlers’

Roger Stone swiped at former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for dishing to Vanity Fair about more examples of President Donald Trump‘s racist statements in private.

To recap, Cohen claimed that Trump made a number of shocking racist statements in private over the years, including “black people are too stupid to vote for me.”

CNN’s Michael Smerconish spoke with Stone this morning to ask him about the scrutiny surrounding his connection to Julian Assange, and towards the end he directly asked Stone if he’s ever heard Trump say anything racist.

“I’ve known him for 40 years. I have never heard him say anything of the kind,” Stone said, going on to talk about black support of Trump and touting how well the President did with African-Americans in certain parts of the country.

