Roger Stone Says Russia Related Legal Fees Will Cost At Least $500K

Trump confidant Roger Stone told The Daily Caller Tuesday that a lawsuit and congressional inquires will likely cost him at least $500,000 in legal fees.

Stone has set up a legal defense fund at WhoframedRogerStone.com to help offset the costs.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has also set up a website to help pay off his legal fees as the financial burden of Russia election interference probes grows for Trump associates.

“They couldn’t beat us in an election so now they try to beat us financially,” Stone told TheDC. Stone is being sued by Project Democracy, which is ran by former Obama administration lawyers, for allegedly being involved in the release of emails from Democratic Party officials.

