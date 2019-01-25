Roger Stone Stages Second Press Conference After First One Was Censored

Roger Stone gives the War Room the first second official press conference live on air, only on Infowars, to flesh out and break down his recent indictment.

FBI agents raided Stone’s house early Friday morning, and the charges levied against him have no grounds in the ‘Russian collusion’ investigation that’s consuming the media landscape.

And Stone gives an emergency message addressed to the public after he has been indicted by the FBI:

Also be sure to watch Roger Stone’s exclusive interview right after his arrest:

Furthermore, after being silenced at the biggest press conference in history, Roger Stone tells all:

And Roger issues an emergency message to President Trump as his lines of communication are cut off and the mainstream media ignores his actual statements regarding his indictment:


