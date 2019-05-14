Roger Stone Swings For The Fences; Court Filing Challenges Russiagate’s Original Premise

Stone’s suppression motion also points out that the FBI and Mueller completely violated every forensic standard in the book by accepting the forensics of the DNC vendor, CrowdStrike, rather than securing and examining the alleged crime scene themselves.

In a Court filing on Friday, May 10 2019, Roger Stone, the long-time friend of Donald Trump targeted by Robert Mueller, and subsequently charged for lying, obstruction, and witness tampering in the Russiagate House Intelligence Committee investigation, has challenged the central premise of Russiagate, that the Russians hacked the DNC and thus “interfered” in the 2016 Presidential election to Donald Trump’s advantage.

In a Motion to Suppress documents and evidence gathered as a result of search warrants issued in his and other cases, Stone has attached expert Declarations from former NSA Technical Director William E. Binney and widely recognized private cybersecurity expert, Peter Clay, challenging Russiagate’s foundation: that the Russian state hacked the computers of the DNC, John Podesta, and the DCCC and transferred the data to WikiLeaks for publication.

Stone’s suppression motion states that this, in all probability, never happened.

