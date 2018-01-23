Roger Stone to Address the Oxford Union January 30th

Political consultant, strategist, and best-selling author Roger Stone will be speaking at the Oxford Union on 30th January, 2018.

Roger Stone has worked for Presidents Nixon, Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump as well as dozens of other candidates since the 1970’s.

He co-founded the firm of Black, Manafort and Stone after Ronald Reagan’s 1980 election campaign taking a leave from that firm to join Reagan’s re-election team in 1984.

The firm included the legendary strategist Lee Atwater and was the preeminent national GOP consulting firm through the early 1990’s.

Having been a friend to President Trump for over 40 years Mr. Stone urged the real estate mogul to run for president as early as 1988, in 2000 and again in 2012.

Mr Stone was one of Mr. Trump’s first 2016 campaign hires (in 2015) and, to this day, remains an important advisor to America’s 45th President.

Mr. Stone is also the subject of the multiple award nominated, and critically acclaimed Netflix documentary, Get Me Roger Stone The film premiered in 2017, and follows Mr Stone’s involvement and career in the seminal events of events of American politics, including his role in the election of President Donald J. Trump.

Roger Stone is a former National Chairman of the Young Republicans and author of the controversial attack ads and media strategies on opposing candidates. A New York Times best-selling author, Mr Stone is no stranger to controversy and dark-arts campaign tactics.

Stone is a correspondent for InfoWars and has appeared on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC and has written op-eds for the New York Times.

Mr Stone has published an International Best and Worst Dressed list for the past 12 years for the Daily Caller where he serves as their men’s style correspondent.

