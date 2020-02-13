Roger Stone Trial Juror Was Former Dem Candidate Who Hates Trump

A juror of the Roger Stone trial was a former Democratic congressional candidate who actively posted anti-Trump content online, according to Cernovch.com.

Tomeka Hart, who ran for the U.S. House in 2012, said she was a Stone juror in a Facebook post in which she expressed outrage over the four Mueller-connected prosecutors withdrawing from the case, according to multiple news reports.



“I have kept my silence for months. Initially, it was for my safety. Then, I decided to remain silent out of fear of politicizing the matter, but I can’t keep quiet any longer,” Hart wrote as reported.

Ironically, CNN was the first to report on the Stone juror, but the outlet didn’t mention that she was a former Democratic candidate even though that’s in the public record – and it reveals that Stone didn’t receive a fair trial.

“Tomeka Hart said she had remained silent about the case for months out of concern for her safety and ‘politicizing the matter,'” CNN reported. “But the events this week led to her to post on her Facebook account that she ‘can’t keep quiet any longer.’

“A copy of the posting was shared with CNN. Hart confirmed to CNN that she wrote the post but did not want to discuss it further.”

Hart was very active politically on social media, which is perfectly within the scope of the First Amendment, but it points to severe bias in the Stone trial.

“There are dozens of posts expressing hatred for Trump, which is her right as a citizen, but how did she get on a jury involving Trump’s longtime close friend?” Cernovich.com asked. “How did a federal court judge ever allow a far left-wing activist to sit on a case where a close Trump associate faced trial?”

"Quick question for the #KlanPresident and the 64% of Republicans who agree with his remarks and behavior over… https://t.co/HSObN7kZbL — Tomeka Hart (@hartformemphis) August 19, 2017

Ignoring the numerous indictments, guilty pleas, and convictions of people in 45’s inner-circle, some Republicans are asserting that the Mueller investigation was a waste of time because he hasn’t found evidence of… https://t.co/HxDodwFxFF — Tomeka Hart (@hartformemphis) March 24, 2019

It has even led to speculation that she was specifically placed on the jury to ensure Stone’s conviction.

She did not end up as foreman on that jury via summons. She was placed there. — Mike Duehring (@DuehringMike) February 13, 2020

This whole situation didn’t go unnoticed by President Trump, however.

Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the “Justice” Department. @foxandfriends @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

