Roger Stone Vows Never To Testify Against Trump: 'Where Is The Crime? I Engaged In Politics'

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone — in the crosshairs of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election — refuted any illegal behavior in his pre-election activities, asking “where is the crime?”

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Stone declared “I engaged in politics.”

“Where is the crime?” he asked. “I engaged in politics. My purpose was to take a tip, which I thought to be solid, and then, after that, to follow the WikiLeaks Twitter feed and send a Google news alert for [WikiLeaks founder] Julian Assange and use Twitter to hype as much voter and media attention to the disclosure when they came as politics.”

