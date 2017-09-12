Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Roger Stone: Why Did Donald Trump’s Body Guard/Best Friend Resign?
The elite are pushing all of Trump’s closest colleagues out of his circle
The Alex Jones Show -
September 12, 2017
Comments
Roger Stone gives Alex Jones the inside scoop about what’s going on with Donald Trump’s White House.
Related Articles
Senator Robert Menendez May Have Had Sex With Underage Hookers In The Dominican Republic
Globalism
Comments
Hillary Not Doing Well on New Book Tour
Globalism
Comments
Hillary Clinton Wanted to Craft Voodoo Dolls of Congress, Media
Globalism
Comments
BUCHANAN: Tribalism Marches On!
Globalism
Comments
Leftists demand skeptics be punished after Hurricane Irma, Harvey
Globalism
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.