Roger Stone gives Alex Jones the inside scoop about what’s going on with Donald Trump’s White House.


Related Articles

Senator Robert Menendez May Have Had Sex With Underage Hookers In The Dominican Republic

Senator Robert Menendez May Have Had Sex With Underage Hookers In The Dominican Republic

Globalism
Comments
Hillary Not Doing Well on New Book Tour

Hillary Not Doing Well on New Book Tour

Globalism
Comments

Hillary Clinton Wanted to Craft Voodoo Dolls of Congress, Media

Globalism
Comments

BUCHANAN: Tribalism Marches On!

Globalism
Comments

Leftists demand skeptics be punished after Hurricane Irma, Harvey

Globalism
Comments

Comments