Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Roger Stone: Why Zuckerberg Will Never Be President
The Facebook co-founder can’t even appear presidential
Owen Shroyer & Roger Stone | Infowars.com -
October 11, 2017
Comments
Terribly dressed, inhuman creep Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t have what it takes to lead the free world.
Related Articles
Why Is White House Aid Gary Cohn Undermining The President?
Government
Comments
NOT The Onion: FBI Multi-State Search For 2 Piglets
Government
Comments
See The Marsha Blackburn Video Banned By Twitter Causing The Streisand Effect
Government
Comments
Laura Ingraham: GOP Will Pay ‘Severe Political Price’ If Trump Wall Not Built
Government
Comments
Confused Liberals Believe Trump Is Hitler Yet We Should Give Him Our Guns
Government
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.