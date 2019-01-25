Roger Stone’s Emergency Message To Trump Post Indictment

Image Credits: stonezone.com.

Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live over the phone to issue an emergency message to President Trump as his lines of communication are cut off and the mainstream media ignores his actual statements regarding the indictment.

“He needs to appoint a Special Counsel to examine the FISA warrants. He needs to declassify them immediately,” Stone explained.

America and Infowars are both under attack by globalists in the Deep State.

The arrest of Roger Stone appears to be an abuse of power by the deep state to next go after President Trump.

Tyler Nixon joins Alex to break down the lies used to frame Roger and what may be coming next.

Below is Roger’s first interview after attempting to talk to mainstream media and instead, being shouted at and silenced.

Also, Infowars’ Alex Jones talked with Stone immediately following his release and before his MSM press conference.


Related Articles

Exclusive First Statement From Roger Stone After His Arrest

Exclusive First Statement From Roger Stone After His Arrest

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Producer Admits He Was "Waiting" Outside Roger Stone's House an Hour Before Arrest

CNN Producer Admits He Was “Waiting” Outside Roger Stone’s House an Hour Before Arrest

U.S. News
Comments

Greta Van Susteren Suggests FBI Tipped Off CNN Before Raiding Roger Stone

U.S. News
comments

Former Trump Advisor Roger Stone Arrested As Part Of Mueller Probe

U.S. News
comments

If President Trump Tries To Declare A National Emergency To Build The Wall, The Democrats Plan To Use Lawsuits To Keep It From Ever Being Built

U.S. News
comments

Comments