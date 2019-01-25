Roger Stone’s Emergency Message To Trump Post Indictment

Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live over the phone to issue an emergency message to President Trump as his lines of communication are cut off and the mainstream media ignores his actual statements regarding the indictment.

“He needs to appoint a Special Counsel to examine the FISA warrants. He needs to declassify them immediately,” Stone explained.

America and Infowars are both under attack by globalists in the Deep State.

The arrest of Roger Stone appears to be an abuse of power by the deep state to next go after President Trump.

Tyler Nixon joins Alex to break down the lies used to frame Roger and what may be coming next.

Below is Roger’s first interview after attempting to talk to mainstream media and instead, being shouted at and silenced.

Also, Infowars’ Alex Jones talked with Stone immediately following his release and before his MSM press conference.