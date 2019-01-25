Roger Stone’s Exclusive Statement Post-Indictment, Plus Press Conference Being Shut Down

World exclusive! Roger Stone delivers his first statements since being arrested on the Alex Jones Show.

In his first statement since he was arrested, Roger Stone asserted that the indictment against him contains no evidence of Russian collusion and that Robert Mueller now has more power than the president.

Harrison Smith talked with Jacob Engels, a long time friend and confidant of Roger Stone, about the insanity of Stone’s arrest and indictment.

Below, is Harrison Smith’s coverage of Roger’s first statement after being released on bail:


Exclusive First Statement From Roger Stone After His Arrest

CNN Producer Admits He Was "Waiting" Outside Roger Stone's House an Hour Before Arrest

Greta Van Susteren Suggests FBI Tipped Off CNN Before Raiding Roger Stone

Former Trump Advisor Roger Stone Arrested As Part Of Mueller Probe

If President Trump Tries To Declare A National Emergency To Build The Wall, The Democrats Plan To Use Lawsuits To Keep It From Ever Being Built

