Roger Stone’s Exclusive Statement Post-Indictment, Plus Press Conference Being Shut Down

Roger Stone delivers his first statements since being arrested on the Alex Jones Show.

In his first statement since he was arrested, Roger Stone asserted that the indictment against him contains no evidence of Russian collusion and that Robert Mueller now has more power than the president.

