Roger Stone’s Lawyers Say Special Counsel Leaked, Claim Metadata Shows CNN Obtained Indictment From FBI

Attorneys for Roger Stone have provided evidence to support their claim the special counsel’s office leaked information to CNN.

Lawyers sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee detailing how CNN received an early draft copy of the indictment against Stone. The draft was provided to Stone’s attorneys by CNN’s Sara Murray to confirm the raid and arrest.

The lawyers are claiming metadata on the draft identifies it as being authored by the initials A.A.W., who is suspected to be lead special counsel prosecutor Andrew Weissmann. The metadata also allegedly shows the copy of the draft obtained by CNN came from the FBI and not the courts as CNN alleged.

Read More