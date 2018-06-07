Rogue House Republicans are preparing to grant amnesty to 3.2 million illegal aliens

Immigration has been electoral gold for Republicans in the last few elections cycles. As Democrats have moved increasingly in the direction of an amnesty-only approach to illegal immigration, Republicans at the federal and state level have succeeded by promising voters real immigration enforcement.

Running on that platform, Republicans captured both houses of Congress and the White House in 2016. Both in his campaign and as president, Donald Trump laid out a comprehensive list of reforms to halt illegal immigration and vowed to oppose any form of amnesty for those who violated our laws.

In 2018, as legislators prepare to face the voters once again, Republicans have delivered nothing in the way of meaningful immigration enforcement legislation, but seem poised to pass legislation in the House that would grant amnesty to some 3.2 million illegal aliens (more than four times the number of people who received DACA protections), without even vague assurances that large-scale illegal immigration will be tamed.

