The CBS 60 Minutes report the mainstream news media wants you to forget.

This version, edited by Darrin McBreen, includes classic public service announcements (PSAs) funded by our government to persuade the American people to accept the jab.

The more things change the more they stay the same.

YouTube Version:



Facebook Version:



Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!