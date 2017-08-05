Rolling Stone Promotes ‘Professional Cuddling’ as Way of ‘Coping’ With Trump
How unhinged are some media outlets in responding to the election of Donald Trump? 

Rolling Stone‘s website on Friday promoted “professional cuddling” as a reaction to those struggling to “cope.” Writer Allie Voipe highlighted this presumably blue state response: “Since November – and the election of Donald Trump – professional cuddling services have seen a spike in client interest.”

According to Adam Lippin, the CEO of Cuddlist, “The holiday season was the first time that since Trump won the election that a lot of people were seeing their family.” Apparently those who take part in these organized hugging sessions must be told to keep it apprpriate:

“This is a G-rated event,” says one organizer. “Touch stays outside the bikini area.”

The magazine’s Twitter profile touted:

