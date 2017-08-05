Rolling Stone Promotes ‘Professional Cuddling’ as Way of ‘Coping’ With Trump

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

How unhinged are some media outlets in responding to the election of Donald Trump?

Rolling Stone‘s website on Friday promoted “professional cuddling” as a reaction to those struggling to “cope.” Writer Allie Voipe highlighted this presumably blue state response: “Since November – and the election of Donald Trump – professional cuddling services have seen a spike in client interest.”

According to Adam Lippin, the CEO of Cuddlist, “The holiday season was the first time that since Trump won the election that a lot of people were seeing their family.” Apparently those who take part in these organized hugging sessions must be told to keep it apprpriate:

“This is a G-rated event,” says one organizer. “Touch stays outside the bikini area.”

