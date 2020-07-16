Rolling Stone Writer Calls For the Word "Pro-Life" to be Retired Because it's 'Racist'

Rolling Stone senior writer Jamil Smith has called for the word “pro-life” to be retired in a similar manner to the Washington Redskins because it’s ‘racist’ and ‘misogynistic’.

Yes, really.

“This point cannot be emphasized enough, or too often,” tweeted Smith. “The moniker ‘pro-life,’ so often used in the service of not just misogyny but also racism, should be retired right along with Aunt Jemima and the ‘Redskins’ team name.”

Smith deleted his tweet shortly after his comments started to receive a backlash.

This is by no means the first major call to have offensive words retired in recent months.

As we previously highlighted, the United Nations asserted back in May that people shouldn’t use politically incorrect terms like “boyfriend,” “girlfriend,” “husband” and “wife” in order to “help create a more equal world.”

The board game Scrabble also recently announced that it was banning 236 “bigoted” words for its international tournaments.

Earlier this year, a German panel of linguists which decides on a new word to ‘ban’ every year announced the ‘un-wording’ of the term “climate hysteria” because it undermines propaganda about man-made global warming.

“If Smith were a little brighter, the irony of his demand might make his own head explode,” writes Dave Blount. “Abortion kills a far higher percentage of black than white babies. Why would opposing it be racist?”

“The answer: because everything the radical left doesn’t like is racist. The word “racist” has no meaning other than to serve as a club to impose compliance. It is effective only because people are afraid of being canceled if they are branded a witch, I mean a racist.”

In attempting to retire the use of words, leftists are literally attempting to re-create 1984’s Newspeak dictionary, which shrank in size year after year in order to eliminate language and limit free thought and free speech, making it harder for the plebs to vocalize their opposition to The Party.

