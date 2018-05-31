Romney Reveals he Wrote in Wife's Name for President in 2016

Mitt Romney revealed Wednesday that when it came time to vote for president in 2016, he wrote in his wife Ann’s name.

“I wrote in the name of a person who I admire deeply, who I think would be an excellent president,” Romney told the editorial boards of Utah’s Deseret News and KSL. “I realized it wasn’t going to go anywhere, but nonetheless felt that I was putting in a very solid name.”

The former GOP presidential nominee and current Utah Senate candidate had not previously stated publicly for whom he had voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Romney had said that he would not vote for President Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

