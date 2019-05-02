Ron Paul: "False Flag" Could Ignite War in Venezuela

Former presidential candidate Ron Paul says he is concerned that a “false flag” provocation could be used to ignite war in Venezuela.

The country’s ruling socialist leader Nicolas Maduro is still in power after an attempt by opposition leader Juan Guaido failed to kick-start a military uprising fizzled.

Now Paul says that those who want to see the country plunged into more violence could stage a catalyzing event.

“The big danger is a hard war breaking out,” said the former Texas Congressman. “I’d still bet it won’t be too bad, with thousands of troops moving. But it could be a guerrilla war or something like that. If there is a false flag or some important official on either side gets killed, you can’t tell what might happen.”

His co-host Daniel McAdams went further, suggesting that the deep state could assassinate Guaido.

“He has been a kind of a hapless figure so far,” said McAdams. “He calls for mass protests and no one shows up. I don’t think he realizes right now that he is actually now worth more dead than alive not only to the CIA, but also to his own opposition people. A shot in the crowd or something like that to take Guaido out. It might shock you, Dr. Paul, but the CIA is pretty good at this kind of things.”

As we highlighted earlier this week, a government vehicle was caught mowing down a crowd of anti-Maduro, one of whom was reportedly killed.

