Ron Paul's Advice to Trump on Foreign Policy: "Get Rid of John Bolton"

While discussing America’s current standoff with Iran on the Ron Paul Liberty Report podcast, former Congressman Ron Paul suggested President Trump get rid of John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and other neocons to eliminate their negative influences.

During the Wednesday transmission, Paul said President Trump seems to be trying to satisfy the neocons surrounding him while also trying to satisfy his own instincts, which Paul admits are “much better than the instincts of the neocons.”

“If they would take my advice, which they’re not even going to ask for, I’d say, ‘Well, get rid of John Bolton. Get rid of Pompeo. Get rid of Haspel and get rid of Abrams,'” Paul said.

No One Elected John Bolton To Be President pic.twitter.com/NTA7OzYHrq — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) May 15, 2019

On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson also covered Bolton’s war hawk stance against Iran and his role in the Trump administration, asking, “How influential is Bolton in The White House?”

Wednesday evening, President Trump went to Twitter to clarify what’s going on in The White House when it comes to the Middle East.

POTUS denied rumors of infighting and said, “Different opinions are expressed and I make a decisive and final decision,” adding, “I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon.”

The Fake News Washington Post, and even more Fake News New York Times, are writing stories that there is infighting with respect to my strong policy in the Middle East. There is no infighting whatsoever…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2019