Ronan Farrow: Clinton Tried to Cancel Interview Over Weinstein Investigation

Ronan Farrow said Wednesday on ABC that Hillary Clinton tried to cancel an interview with him after finding out he was investigating top Democrat donor and Hollywood kingpin Harvey Weinstein.

From Free Beacon:

Farrow served in the Barack Obama administration and was appointed by Clinton to serve as Director of the State Department’s Office of Global Youth Issues. But after scheduling an interview with Clinton for his new book War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence, for which he interviewed a number of State Department officials, her people tried to call the whole thing off.

“Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while I was at the height of the Weinstein reporting, and her folks got in touch and said, ‘we hear you’re working on a big story,’ sounded very concerned, and tried to cancel that interview,” Farrow said on “Good Morning America.”

“Over the Weinstein stuff?” host George Stephanopoulos asked.

“Over the Weinstein stuff,” Farrow confirmed.

Stephanopoulos, who also served as press secretary to Hillary’s husband, Bill Clinton, said he found that surprising. “It was surprising,” agreed Farrow.