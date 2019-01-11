Skip to content
#Root4TheWall: It Is Racist To NOT Support The Wall
Find out why, contrary to MSM lies, border security is not racist
Harrison Smith
| Infowars.com -
January 11, 2019
Harrison Smith & Hotep Jesus discuss how it is racist to not support the wall.
Brighteon Version:
