Roseanne 'Feels Like Fighting Back' After Cancellation, Accusations of Racism

Image Credits: Matt Petit/ABC via Getty Images.

Sitcom star Roseanne Barr said on Wednesday she’ll look at ways to “fight back” after her hit show’s abrupt cancellation.

“You guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U,” Barr tweeted.

The embattled comedian was responding to supporters on Twitter who’ve rallied behind her after an ill-thought tweet – in which she called former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes – cost her and her co-workers their jobs.

The statement comes as Barr on Tuesday asked her followers not to defend her comments.

Barr attributed the Jarrett tweet to the sleep drug Ambien, which has side effects including confusion, disorientation and memory loss.

Barr also clarified on Wednesday she’s not “racist,” as the mainstream media and others have made her out to be.

ABC announced in March they would be renewing the Roseanne reboot for a second season following the show’s massive success.

“The show’s renewal contract allegedly calls for up to 13 episodes,” reported Mashable at the time.

“I just got the call-thank u ABC! Thank you, Roseanne Show family (including fans) B’aruch Hashem. #DAYENU,” Barr tweeted in March. “What kind of subjects would you like to see in season 11? #Roseanne”

Although a second season is unlikely, it’s possible ABC might have broken a contractual agreement for which Barr may be able to seek damages.

