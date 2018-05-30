Roseanne 'Feels Like Fighting Back' After Cancellation, Accusations of Racism

Sitcom star Roseanne Barr said on Wednesday she’ll look at ways to “fight back” after her hit show’s abrupt cancellation.

“You guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U,” Barr tweeted.

you guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

The embattled comedian was responding to supporters on Twitter who’ve rallied behind her after an ill-thought tweet – in which she called former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes – cost her and her co-workers their jobs.

The statement comes as Barr on Tuesday asked her followers not to defend her comments.

hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr attributed the Jarrett tweet to the sleep drug Ambien, which has side effects including confusion, disorientation and memory loss.

Barr also clarified on Wednesday she’s not “racist,” as the mainstream media and others have made her out to be.

I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

ABC announced in March they would be renewing the Roseanne reboot for a second season following the show’s massive success.

“The show’s renewal contract allegedly calls for up to 13 episodes,” reported Mashable at the time.

You asked for it! #Roseanne is getting another season! pic.twitter.com/1hpXx54jhI — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 30, 2018

“I just got the call-thank u ABC! Thank you, Roseanne Show family (including fans) B’aruch Hashem. #DAYENU,” Barr tweeted in March. “What kind of subjects would you like to see in season 11? #Roseanne”

Although a second season is unlikely, it’s possible ABC might have broken a contractual agreement for which Barr may be able to seek damages.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735