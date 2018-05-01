Roseanne: 'I don't give a f**k' if you hate my Trump Support

Television sitcom star Roseanne Barr says she doesn’t care about the haters who dislike her support for President Donald Trump.

Discussing her show Roseanne’s success, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked how she was handling critics of her newfound pro-Trump stance.

“Well this couldn’t be a bigger thing, but then with a big hit comes people that aren’t so happy as well, if you say that you’re a supporter of Donald Trump,” Fallon mentioned.

“Oh yeah, people are mad about that,” Barr responded.

“But, you know, I don’t give a fuck,” she said, shrugging.

“Everybody had to choose for themselves who they thought was the lesser of two evils. Everybody chose that, so I’m not going to put anybody down who didn’t vote like me. This is America. It’s a free country. And when you weigh it altogether… I just felt like we needed a whole new thing all the way, bottom to top.”

Barr’s show returned to ABC in March after 20 years and re-cast the beloved character as a Trump voter.

The show’s first episodes shattered ratings expectations with more than 18 million viewers tuning in for the revival’s premiere.

