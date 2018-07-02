Roseanne Plots Return to TV: ‘I’ve already been offered so many things’

Comedian Roseanne Barr has hinted that a return to television could be in the works.

In a podcast interview with Rabbi Schmuley Boteach on Sunday, Roseanne said she’s received many offers in the wake of her cancelled ABC sitcom.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see,” Barr told Rabbi Boteach.

ABC canceled the embattled TV star’s namesake sitcom Roseanne in late May – despite the show’s brief stint producing a major ratings boost for the network – after Barr tweeted that former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett looked like a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.



In a previous interview with Boteach following her show’s termination, Roseanne said she would never had made the joke if she had known that Jarett was black.

“I never would have wittingly called any black person . . . a monkey. I just wouldn’t do that. I didn’t do that. And people think that I did that, and it just kills me,” Barr said, according to The Wrap.com. “I’ve made myself a hate magnet.”

In efforts to keep her fellow cast members employed, Barr approved a Roseanne spinoff entitled, The Conners, which will air without the show’s beloved protagonist.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne,'” Barr said in a statement to ABC News. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Listen to Roseanne’s interview on the Rabbi Shmuley podcast:



Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735