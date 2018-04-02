'Roseanne' Ratings Climb, Hit 25 Million Viewers With Time-Shifting Record

Image Credits: Wiki.

The comedy’s first telecast after a 20-year break also hits an obscene 7.3 rating in the key demo.

Roseanne’s ratings riches keep climbing, hitting a record haul for Nielsen’s live-plus-three day ratings growth.

The new totals for the Mar. 27 premiere have the comedy totaling 25 million viewers and a massive 7.3 rating among adults 18-49. Looking at just the audience, the 6.6 million add-on from the premiere night is a time-shifting record. And that doesn’t even include the additional 4.3 million viewers who tuned into an encore telecast on Sunday night — or the growth it will see from Hulu and ABC streaming.

The last series to add nearly as many viewers in three-day playback was the series premiere of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder way back in September 2014.

Read more


