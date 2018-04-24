‘Roseanne’ Ratings Dominance Continues with 22 Million Delayed Viewers

Roseanne isn’t just beating its competition on Tuesday nights, as the numbers show, it’s beating the competition every other night of the week as well.

Recently released delayed viewer ratings for the week beginning on April 2nd show that the Roseanne revival trounced its network competition by large margins in both ratings shares and total viewers.

According to Variety:

The episode of “Roseanne” airing during week 28 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on April 2, topped all of its broadcast competition with a gain of 2.4 ratings points. That brings the episode’s total haul to a 6.3. For comparison, it’s closest competition was “The Big Bang Theory,” which grew by a 1.6 to a 4.0 total. The story was much the same in total viewers, with “Roseanne” growing by 43% to 22.1 million viewers total. “The Big Bang Theory” was again number two in the measure, reaching 17.7 million viewers after seven days of playback.

Read more