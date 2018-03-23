Roseanne Warns Kimmel: ‘You Want Pence For President? Then Zip That F**kin Lip!’

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the reboot of their classic sitcom Roseanne.

Part of the hype of the show’s return is that Barr’s character Roseanne Conner is a Trump supporter and that different members of the family have different political beliefs.

After discussing her brief stint in politics, Barr explained like in the show, there were some people in her family were pro-Hillary and others like herself who were pro-Trump and that there was “a lot of fighting.”

