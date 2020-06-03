Rosenstein Admits No 'Russian Collusion' Evidence Existed To Justify Mueller Witch Hunt

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made some bombshell admissions during his Congressional testimony on Wednesday, including that he saw no evidence to warrant the FBI special counsel’s investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign.

During his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rosenstein admitted to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the committee chairman, that the Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found no evidence of “collusion” between Trump’s campaign and Russia several months into his probe.

“The whole concept that the campaign was colluding with the Russians, there was no there there in August 2017. Do you agree with that general statement?” Graham asked.

“I agree with that general statement,” Rosenstein responded.

Rosenstein went on to say that he would not have signed off on several Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant applications into Carter Page given the exculpatory evidence now made available.

.@LindseyGrahamSC asks Rosenstein about the Carter Page FISA application: Graham: “So if you knew then what you know now would you have signed the warrant application?" Rosenstein: “No, I would not.” pic.twitter.com/bC7omvMuIP — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 3, 2020

“If you knew then what you know now, would you have signed it?” Graham asked.

Rosenstein responded, “I would not.”

Graham went on: “The reason you would not is because Mr. [Michael] Horowitz found that exculpatory information was withheld from the court — is that correct?”

Rosenstein responded, “Among other reasons.”

When asked by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) why he “rubber stamped” the FISA applications given the presence of “17 significant errors and omissions” within them, Rosenstein said that like the FISA court, he trusted the information that the FBI provided him.

Rod Rosenstein said he didn’t “rubber stamp” wiretap application in investigation of ⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ – that contained multiple falsehoods – but admitted he didn’t read it! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZSVdirEt1y — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 3, 2020

During his testimony, the former Deputy AG also implicated fired Deputy Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe for not being “candid” about Director James Comey’s memos detailing his briefings with President-elect Trump, and the FBI’s underlying “suspicions” about him.

“I believe, Senator, that Mr. McCabe was not fully candid with me. He certainly wasn’t forthcoming,” Rosenstein told Graham. “In particular, Senator, with regard to Mr. Comey’s memoranda of his interviews with the president, and with regard to the FBI’s suspicions about the president.”

"I believe, Senator, that Mr. McCabe was not fully candid with me. He certainly wasn't forthcoming." Rod Rosenstein says Andrew McCabe did not reveal @Comey's suspicions about @realDonaldTrump "for at least a week" after he became acting FBI Director. pic.twitter.com/48RXsPreGc — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 3, 2020

Watch Rosenstein’s full testimony below:

