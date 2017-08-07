Rosenstein: Lawmakers And White House Officials Would Be Prosecuted For Leaking Classified Info [VIDEO]

Image Credits: Stephen Melkisethian / Flickr.

Members of Congress and White House officials could potentially be prosecuted for leaking classified information, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said on Sunday.

Rosenstein appeared on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace to discuss the Justice Department’s new initiative to combat classified leaks. Rosenstein will lead a task force to root out the leaks, which Attorney General Jeff Sessions said earlier this week have tripled in number since President Trump took office.

“If you find any [White House officials and members of Congress], have committed these leaks, have disclosed classified information, will you prosecute?” Wallace asked Rosenstein.

“If we identify somebody, no matter what their position is, if they violated the law and that case warrants prosecution, we’ll prosecute it,” Rosenstein replied.

