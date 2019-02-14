Rosenstein Once Told Trump He Wasn't Being Targeted. Now McCabe Says He Was

Remember when President Trump was specifically told he wasn’t being targeted by an investigation?

According to Bloomberg, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Trump he was not the target in the Mueller and Cohen probes:

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Donald Trump last week that he isn’t a target of any part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation or the probe into his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Rosenstein, who brought up the investigations himself, offered the assurance during a meeting with Trump at the White House last Thursday, a development that helped tamp down the president’s desire to remove Rosenstein or Mueller, the people said.

And remember that the Mueller probe was launched days after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Right after Comey’s termination, McCabe said the Justice Dept. talked about trying to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office, according to Yahoo News:

The discussions occurred between the time of Comey’s firing in May of 2017 and the appointment eight days later of special counsel Robert Mueller to oversee the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

According to the Times, Rosenstein also suggested that he secretly record Trump in the White House. Rosenstein disputed the account, and a Justice Department official said he made the remark sarcastically. But McCabe told Pelley that Rosenstein’s offer to wear a wire was made more than once and that he ultimately took it to the lawyers at the FBI to discuss.

Furthermore, McCabe admitted he launched investigations into Trump around the same time:

McCabe, who was named acting director of the bureau after Comey’s firing, launched obstruction of justice and counterintelligence investigations into whether Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey.

Both the McCabe probe and the Mueller investigation were triggered by Comey’s firing. They involved the same top-level brass at the DOJ.

Watch this clip from April 2018:



And now:



At the very least, Rosenstein misled the president to keep their investigations ongoing.



Howard Schultz is now running as an independent to the dismay of the Democrats, but he’s actually working against Trump.