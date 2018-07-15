Rosenstein 'Theatricks' Sabotage The Executive Office

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

A 29-page indictment of the Russian actors influencing the 2016 U.S. Presidential election by the Mueller special counsel was brought to the American people by none other than deputy deep state pitch man Rod Rosenstein, paving the way for a rocky reception for the Commander in Chief’s meetings with the Queen of England and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Rosenstein now faces the writing on the wall after it was revealed that congressmen Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) will file impeachment documents sometime next week.

This after Rosenstein and undeniably-biased FBI agent Peter Strzok showed their unyielding disdain for Congressional oversight of their unfolding soft coup against President Trump.


Related Articles

Poll: Bible Remains A 'Powerful, Transformative Tool' in American Culture

Poll: Bible Remains A ‘Powerful, Transformative Tool’ in American Culture

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Violent Protesters Erupt After Police Shoot Armed Man

Watch: Violent Protesters Erupt After Police Shoot Armed Man

U.S. News
Comments

White House Cancels Bolton Interview After Acosta Outburst

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Strzok’s Testimony ‘A Disgrace To Our Country’

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul on Election Meddling: ‘We All Do It’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments