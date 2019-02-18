Rosenstein Was Counting Votes on 25th Amendment Effort for Trump's Removal

In an interview that aired on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday night, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe revealed details of the alleged 25th Amendment push to remove President Donald Trump from office.

According to McCabe, current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was the thrust of the push.

“Discussion of the 25th Amendment was simply — Rod raised the issue and discussed it with me in the context of thinking about how many other cabinet officials might support such an effort,” McCabe said. “I didn’t have much to contribute, to be perfectly honest, in that conversation. So, I listened to what he had to say. But, to be fair, it was an unbelievably stressful time. I can’t even describe for you how many things must have been coursing through the deputy attorney general’s mind at that point. So, it was really something that he kind of threw out in a very frenzied, chaotic conversation about where we were and what we needed to do next.”

“The deputy attorney general was definitely very concerned about the president, about his capacity and about his intent at that point in time,” he added.

McCabe went on to describe Rosenstein’s effort as “counting votes, or counting possible votes.”