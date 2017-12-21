Rosie O’Donnell Could Be Facing Prison Time, $12 Million Fine For Bribery

After ex-comedian Rosie O’Donnell’s meltdown on Twitter before the Senate’s big tax vote Tuesday night, President Donald Trump can reasonably direct federal authorities to lock her up — and even to “take some money out of her fat-ass pockets,” which he once infamously cited as a personal goal.

Starting a few hours before the legislation passed, O’Donnell tweeted:

so how about this

i promise to give

2 million dollars to senator susan collins

and 2 million to senator jeff flake if they vote NO

NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS

FOR THE SUOER RICH DM me susan

DM me jeff no shit

2 million

cash

each — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017



Federal law addresses O’Donnell’s actions.

18 U.S. Code § 201 criminalizes the attempted bribery of federal officials by whoever “directly or indirectly, corruptly gives, offers or promises anything of value to any public official … with intent to influence any official act.”

