Rothschild Worried About New World Economic Order

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Jacob Rothschild has voiced concern about the global financial system that was established after WWII.

The billionaire banker points to the US-China trade war and eurozone crisis as the key problems putting economic order at risk.

“In 9/11 and in the 2008 financial crisis, the powers of the world worked together with a common approach. Co-operation today is proving much more difficult. This puts at risk the post-war economic and security order,” Rothschild warned in his investment trust’s half-year results commentary.

In economics, the post-war order is usually refers to a monetary management system which led to a rise of the US dollar as a dominant currency.

“In the circumstances our policy is to maintain our limited exposure to quoted equities and to enter into new commitments with great caution,” Rothschild added.

Rothschild’s RIT Capital investment has a historically low 47 percent exposure to the stock market. The banking dynasty is concerned that the 10-year stock market rally could be ending.

“The cycle is in its 10th positive year, the longest on record. We are now seeing some areas of weaker growth emerge; indeed the IMF has recently predicted some slowdown,” the investment banker said.

Rothschild pointed at “potentially destructive” debt levels in Europe and trade wars as major problems for the global economy.

He added, “problems are likely to continue in emerging markets, compounded by rising interest rates and the US Fed’s monetary policy which has drained global dollar liquidity.”

According to Rothschild, the lack of a co-ordinated, international response to global challenges was unlikely in an era of populist and protectionist leaders such as US president Donald Trump.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Pakistani Grooming Gang Rapists Lose British Citizenship

Pakistani Grooming Gang Rapists Lose British Citizenship

Globalism
Comments
Farage: UK Politician "More Likely" to Become PM After Burka Remark

Farage: UK Politician “More Likely” to Become PM After Burka Remark

Globalism
Comments

Major Donor: UK PM No Longer Fit to Lead

Globalism
Comments

Italy’s Central Bank Admits Wealth Redistribution Leads to Corruption

Globalism
Comments

Official: Swedish Leaders “On Side of Migrants”

Globalism
Comments

Comments