Royal Author Claims Epstein Not Pedophile, Merely ‘Solicited Prostitution from Minors’

A British socialite sparked outrage when she downplayed deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, claiming he essentially only solicited prostitutes.

Author Lady Colin Campbell made the outrageous comments while speaking to a Good Morning Britain panel Monday discussing Prince Andrew’s recent interview on Epstein.

“Sorry you all seem to have forgotten that Jeffrey Epstein, the offense for which he was charged and for which he was imprisoned was soliciting prostitution from minors,” stated Lady Campbell, who’s written three books on the royal family. “That is not the same thing as pedophilia.”

Good Morning host Piers Morgan followed up, asking, “What do you call it?”

“Prostitution,” Campbell answered.

Morgan challenged, “If you solicit a 14-year-old for prostitution you’re a pedophile.”

“It doesn’t matter,” Campbell shot back, while rolling back her eyes.

“It does matter,” Morgan replied. “You’re procuring an underage girl for sex.”

Amid a heated back-and-forth, Lady Campbell continued to insist Epstein was not a pedophile due to his victims’ ages.

“Well, I’m not justifying Jeffrey Epstein,” she said, adding, “Pedophilia, I suspect there’s a difference between a minor and a child.”

The Sun noted that “Under the law, a child and a minor is the same thing – someone who is under the age of 18.”

Reports state Epstein mainly targeted young teenage girls, however The Daily Mail earlier this year shed light on messages left for the hedge fund billionaire by his close friend appearing to suggest they “might have been procuring two eight-year-old girls for Epstein to sexually abuse,” according to court filings.

In other claims made in court documents by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the dead pedo at one time bragged about procuring three 12-year-old French girls as a birthday gift.

“It was a surprise birthday gift from one of his friends and they were from France. I did see them, I did meet them,” Roberts Giuffre claimed.

Lady Campbell also defended Prince Andrew from Roberts Giuffre’s claims back in September, challenging the assertion she was Epstein’s “sex slave,” saying, “You cannot say you were a sex slave when you were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars. It means you were a sex w**** not a sex slave.”

Prince Andrew’s interview with the BBC by all accounts was seen as a disaster for the Royal Family, after the “Duke of York” attempted to distance himself from Epstein and Roberts Giuffre.

Here’s the full Good Morning Britain segment for context:



