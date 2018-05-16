Rubio Warns That Fake Videos Pose 'a Major Threat to Our Democracy'

Realistic fake videos increasingly pose a major threat to our democracy, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) told the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday.

“Deep fakes — are you familiar with that term?” Rubio asked William Evanina, tapped by President Trump to be the next director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

Evanina said no, so Rubio explained:

“A deep fake is the ability to manipulate sound images or video to make it appear that a certain person did something that they didn’t do.” The senator said the videos are increasingly realistic, thanks to advances in technology.

“I think you can only imagine what a nation-state could do with that technology, particularly to our politics,” Rubio said.

If we could imagine for a moment, a foreign intelligence agency could use deep fakes to produce a fake video of an American politician using a racial epithet or taking a bribe, or anything of that nature.

