Rudy Triggers Media Meltdown: Trump Can Pardon Self

The president “probably does” have the power to pardon himself, Trump’s lead attorney Rudy Giuliani said, which triggered media outcry despite the fact that there’s no evidence President Trump has committed a crime.

“He has no intention of pardoning himself,” said Giuliani during an interview on ABC.

He added that the concept poses a “really interesting constitutional argument: ‘Can the president pardon himself?'”

“I think the political ramifications of that would be tough. Pardoning other people is one thing.”

“Pardoning yourself is another,” he added.

Back in January, Trump’s legal team reminded Special Counsel Robert Mueller of the president’s powers as outlined in the constitution.

“It remains our position that the President’s actions here, by virtue of his position as the chief law enforcement officer, could neither constitutionally nor legally constitute obstruction because that would amount to him obstructing himself, and that he could if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired,” read a letter sent to Mueller.