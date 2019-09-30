Rush Limbaugh: America is in a "Cold Civil War"

Rush Limbaugh says that America is in a “cold civil war” because President Trump is on the verge of fully exposing the deep state.

The radio host told his vast listening audience that latest impeachment efforts against Trump were just another attempt to overturn the 2016 election results and “nothing more than the Steele dossier 2.0.”

Limbaugh said that the Washington establishment was getting increasingly edgy because Trump threatens to destroy their power base for good.

“Their careers, their fortunes, their corruption. There are terribly big stakes involved here for these people. And Trump is on the cusp of overturning it and exposing it,” Limbaugh said.

He also noted that the basis for the impeachment inquiry against Trump is just more manufactured opposition research.

“The media is not media. It’s just Democrats who work in the media, and the whole group of ’em is aligned. And what we are in the middle of now, folks, is a Cold Civil War,” he said.

Last night, President Trump quote tweeted Pastor Robert Jeffress, who told Fox News, “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.”

