Rush Limbaugh: Hillary Clinton 'Needs To Be Indicted and She Needs To Be In Jail’

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh tore into Democrat presidential loser Hillary Clinton, saying she is the person who colluded with Russia, not President Trump.

“Hillary Clinton is who tried to rig a presidential election…Hillary Clinton and her pals in the Obama Department of Justice and the FBI, they are the ones who colluded with the Russians. They colluded to produce this entirely bogus Steele Dossier,” Limbaugh said Monday on Fox News.

“Talk about irony,” he continued. “For Hillary Clinton to be talking about impeaching Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton needs to be investigated, she needs to be indicted and she needs to be in jail [with] many of her co-conspirators in this whole sordid affair.”

Limbaugh went on to say that Clinton’s attempts to overthrow Trump using the debunked Steele Dossier compiled with Russian intelligence amounted to the real collusion.

“Unelected people came close to pulling off what is a coup,” said the Republican host.

“Who’s working with Russians? Steele, Hillary’s guy! They are working with the Russians…the dossier traces right back to Hillary and her campaign in the DNC.”

Limbaugh’s comments come after Clinton said that Trump would have been indicted for collusion if he wasn’t the president.

“I think there is enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted,” Clinton said Monday during the Time 100 conference.

