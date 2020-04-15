Rush Limbaugh Offers Trump: Take Over My Radio Show

Image Credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

Talk-show legend Rush Limbaugh is making an extraordinary offer to President Donald Trump, giving the commander in chief a chance to connect with even more Americans by taking over his top-rated radio program.

“If the president wants to do this — if he wants to come on and have a show — we’ll let him do it,” Limbaugh said on his national broadcast Wednesday.

“I’m here making it known — and I will call later, too — but I’m doing it here, making it known that this program is available to the president if he wants to audition, if he wants to use it for a town hall, if he wants to have direct connect with you, that we got it handled.”

Read More

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Sources Tell Fox News WHO Was "Complicit" in Helping China Cover Up Coronavirus Leak From Wuhan Lab

Sources Tell Fox News WHO Was “Complicit” in Helping China Cover Up Coronavirus Leak From Wuhan Lab

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Citizens Stand Against Austin, Texas Stay-At-Home Order

Video: Citizens Stand Against Austin, Texas Stay-At-Home Order

U.S. News
Comments

Kanye: “I Was Told My Career Would End if I Wasn’t With Hillary”

U.S. News
comments

AOC Calls Out Democrats Shielding Joe Biden: ‘It’s Legitimate To Talk About’ Sexual Assault Claim

U.S. News
comments

Dr. Deborah Birx: The WHO “Had to Have Known” There Was Human to Human Transmission

U.S. News
comments

Comments