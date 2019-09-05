Rush Limbaugh Suggests Republicans Being Blackmailed Into Retirement

In response to the mass retirement of House Republicans, Rush Limbaugh suggested that some of them are being blackmailed into leaving office.

The radio host said it’s odd that a “exorbitant number of Republicans” are retiring almost simultaneously.

“I think the Democrats are finding dirt, and they’re going to these Republicans, and they’re saying, ‘Do you want people to know about this? We are glad to publicize this about you.” “Oh, no, no. No, no! Please don’t.” “Well, okay. Then you gotta retire,’” Limbaugh stated on Wednesday. “Now, I can’t prove it, but some of this stuff — and some of it may be legitimate. I mean, people retiring after ten years, they may think it’s enough. It’s five terms.”

“But it’s a lot of power to be giving up. It just seems to be that these retirements are predominantly Republican, and it’s all happening under the radar.”

Limbaugh also downplayed suggestions that House Republicans are retiring simply because they don’t like President Trump.

“That’s not what it is. That’s what they want you to think. That’s not what it is,” he continued. “…What I really think is going is that a lot of this is being done as opposition research, dirty tricks, what have you, by Democrats, who are hell-bent on taking back Texas or converting Texas to their column.”

So far, several Texan Republicans have announced their retirements from the House.

“The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats’ political organization, is mockingly calling the Texas lawmakers’ retirements ‘Texodus’ and months ago opened a campaign office in Austin, the state’s capital,” according to the AP. “They are targeting three other Texas Republicans elected from suburban districts last year by 4 percentage points or less: veteran Reps. Michael McCaul and John Carter and freshman Chip Roy.”

That said, over the past several years, Democrats have lost an unprecedented amount of power on the state and federal level, as Limbaugh also pointed out.

“Barack Obama was a Death Star for the Democrat Party,” he added. “After his two presidential elections, the Democrat Party lost over 1,000 seats total.”

“Not just in the Congress, of course, but we’re talking statehouse, state senate, governorship, any number of offices.”



