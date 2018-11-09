Russia Brings Together Afghan Officials, Taliban in Talks

Image Credits: Sergei Savostyanov / Contributor / Getty.

Russia hosted representatives from the Taliban and the Afghan government along with other countries Friday in hopes of ending the 17-year civil war in the country while challenging the United States to take part.

The peace conference held in Moscow included four senior members of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council along with the Taliban representatives. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told the Moscow Times that it was trying to find an “inclusive, inter-Afghan dialogue” to end the conflict.

The meeting between the government officials and the Taliban “will be an important contribution to providing favorable conditions for the start of direct talks between the government and the Taliban movement,” Lavrov said.

