Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes on Syrian Government Troops

Image Credits: Scott Bobb / Wikimedia Commons.

American airstrikes against pro-government forces in Syria were an unprovoked action by U.S. and coalition forces, designed to fortify Washington’s control over the country’s vast oil assets, Russian defense officials said Thursday.

The U.S. airstrikes against forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad Wednesday near the Deir-e-zour region of eastern Syria, which ended with a reported 100 government troops killed, had nothing to do with the ongoing fight against the Islamic State (ISIS), a Russian Ministry of Defense statement claimed.

“The incident once again exposed true American intentions in Syria, which is not the fight against terrorism but seizure and control of economic assets,” Russian officials said, noting the close proximity of the attack to the Al Isba oil fields in deir-e-Zour.

